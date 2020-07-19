Roger Stone Reportedly Mutters Racial Slur During Radio Interview

Roger Stone allegedly uttered a racial slur after he apparently became frustrated during a recent phoned in radio interview. The political operative was speaking to Moriss O’Kelly on the Mr. Mo’Kelly Show on KFI AM 640 when the incident occurred.

At one point during the interview, O’Kelly and Stone were discussing his commutation. The radio host told the political operative there were plenty of people in the country who were wrongfully convicted and treated unfairly, who didn’t have the benefit of the President of the United States being their friend.

The interviewer pointed out the crimes that Stone committed — lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction of a congressional committee — and said there were many people who would expect to spend a long time in jail if they were convicted of those offenses. He added that it didn’t sound like the only reason Stone is walking the streets is “just luck,” and had something to do with being close to Donald Trump.

There is reportedly a bit of shuffling around on the other end of the phone line and some talking under his breath. It then sounded like Stone was speaking to someone else when he is said to have muttered the racial slur.

“I don’t really feel like arguing with this Negro.”

“I’m sorry what was that?” Mo’Kelly responded.

The New York Times reported the line then appeared to remain open, with no one saying a word for a period of time that approached 40 seconds. The paper added Stone behaved as if the line had briefly disconnected.

He then vehemently denied he had ever used the word Negro and claimed the host was “out of his mind.”

After the awkward exchange, the interview continued on and O’Kelly largely ignored the racial slur for the benefit of moving forward. When the discussion ended and Stone hung up, the host said he continued on with the talk for the benefit of the listening public.

He also made it clear he was bothered about what Stone was alleged to have said. He felt as though he also got to see what the political operative really thought about the person he was talking to.

“All of my professional accolades, all my professional bona fides went out the window because as far as he was concerned, he was talking and arguing with a Negro.”

Speaking with the New York Times, he added there wasn’t a doubt in his mind that Stone had used the word. While Stone didn’t appear to be aiming his comments towards him, it was unmistakable in its utterance.