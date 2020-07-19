Ashley Roberts Sizzles In Bralettes, Underwear, And High Heels For ‘Shipwrecked’ Photo Shoot

The singer and TV personality rocked multiple looks as she posed beside a boat.

Ashley Roberts looked marvelous in the mud as she posed in multiple sexy ensembles. On Saturday, The Pussycat Dolls star took to Instagram to share a set of black-and-white photos from a recent shoot, and her 587,000 followers couldn’t stop gushing over her “Shipwrecked” shots.

Ashley, 38, often makes waves with her fashion choices, and she didn’t appear to be too far away from the water as she modeled three different stylish looks. In the first image, she stood next to a weathered wooden beam. It looked like one of the large supports of a pier.

The blond bombshell wore a pair of high-waisted black underwear and a pinstriped bralette. Her top had spaghetti straps and a neckline that plunged down to expose her smooth decolletage. Over it, she wore a cropped men’s shirt crafted out of the same striped fabric. She was pictured wearing the same set in a previous Instagram photo, but she was seated in that shot. In the more recent upload, she posed with her back arched and her backside pressed against the rough wood support. Her arms were stretched up over her head.

In the second photo, she was seated on a hunk of wood in front of a large ship. She was clad in a collared silk top with billowy sleeves. Her bottoms weren’t visible, but she flashed a lot of leg as she stretched one of her long limbs out in front of her. She was wearing a pair of strappy stiletto heels with closed pointed toes. They were a pale color that stood out against the muddy ground that surrounded her. A large number of rocks were also scattered in the muck.

Ashley completed her look with gauzy opera gloves that had sheer ruched sleeves. She struck a pensive pose with her chin resting on the fingers of her right hand and her left arm draped over her knee.

In the final picture, she teamed the black underwear with a different bralette-and-shirt combo. Its design was identical to the other set, but it was solid black. On her feet, she wore a pair of slinky high-heeled sandals.

Her clean and crisp outfit was in striking contrast with her surroundings. Ashley’s right elbow was resting against the hull of a massive weather-worn ship. She stood near one of the vessel’s portholes. Her right leg was popped out to the side so that her foot was resting on top of an old tire, while her other foot was slightly sinking into the mud.

The comments section of Ashley’s post was quickly flooded with rave reviews.

“Absolutely stunning photos Ashley,” gushed one fan.

“Those legs though,” read another message.

“Literally took my breath away,” a third admirer remarked.

“You won the internet today,” declared a fourth devotee.