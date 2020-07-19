Anna Nystrom Proclaims ‘This’ As She Sizzles At The Beach In A White Swimsuit

Social media star Anna Nyström dropped the jaws of her 8.5 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she flaunted her enviable figure in a revealing swimsuit while at the beach.

Though the front of the swimsuit was obscured by Nyström’s sideways pose, the back featured a very low scoop that showed off her toned shoulders and back muscles. In addition, the straps on the garment were a thin spaghetti style so that Nyström revealed almost as much skin as possible.

The bottom of the bathing suit was designed with a cheeky cut so that she could flaunt her toned legs and glutes, earned from the grueling fitness exercises that made her famous. High leg slits on the sides extended to hit at the model’s midriff just below her waistline in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure.

The color of the swimsuit was a stunning white shade. The color not only added dazzling brightness to the shot, but also perfectly complemented Nyström’s sun-kissed skin.

Keeping focus purely on her fantastic figure, she appeared to wear no jewelry. Her long blond locks were styled into beachy waves, and she ran a hand through her hair as they cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her waist.

Nyström posed by angling herself sideways to the camera in a way that was sure to flatter her curves. She bent one knee slightly to accentuate the muscles in her toned and tanned legs.

The setting for the shot was a picturesque beach. Nyström stood on the sand as the light blue waves and sea foam roared behind her. Further in the backdrop was a beautiful cloudless sky.

Fans went wild over the latest update and quickly awarded the shot over 123,000 likes and around 1,120 comments.

“You look incredible!!!” one awestruck fan raved, adding several white hearts to mirror the emoji used in Nyström’s caption.

“Incredible body,” gushed a second, along with the red lip symbol and black heart. The user also sweetly added an “I love you” translated into her native Swedish.

“She is just about the prettiest thing you will ever see on a beach!… Looks like [an] angel in white,” wrote a third, adding a plethora of emoji including the angel symbol and a number of kissing faces.

“You’re gorgeous, talk about perfection,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with both the heart-eye face and the hallelujah hands emoji.

