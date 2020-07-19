WWE News: Roman Reigns Shows Off Jacked New Look And Fuels Return Speculation

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since before WrestleMania 36, but the superstar has been working hard on his body during his time off. As documented by Sportskeeda, Reigns took to Instagram over the weekend to share videos and photos of his jacked new look, suggesting that he’s preparing for his in-ring comeback.

According to Reigns, he’d been doing shoulder exercises at the time. While he arguably looks like he’s in the best shape of his career, he stated that he still isn’t at the point where he wants to be. Reigns’ words suggest that he wants to get even bigger.

The Sportskeeda report highlights how Reigns’ new look has impressed his followers and fans, who are keen on seeing the performer on WWE television again. Some of them even called for him to ditch his trademark vest attire and return to action with his body on display.

“When Roman Reigns comes back, I hope they change everything about his presentation. His gear, his music, no more Shield memories. DUDE IS YOLKED,” tweeted Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

“Enormous. He should ditch the silly vest,” wrote another, who evidently isn’t a fan of Reigns’ long-running choice of outfit.

“I hope he comes back with different gear to show off his jackness and to lay the shield to rest,” a third commenter agreed.

Many of the comments in response to the picture echoed this sentiment. His supporters think that the superstar should reinvent himself for the next chapter of his career in the company. He’s worn the same outfit and had the same music since he debuted as a member of The Shield in 2012. While Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins went on to redefine their characters, Reigns has remained the same throughout the years.

While Reigns’ post has drummed up excitement for a comeback, it might be a while before fans see him again. The superstar is currently on hiatus from the company due to family reasons. He recently became a father to twins, and he’s expressed concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some reports have suggested that company officials are bracing for a future without Reigns. While he will be back at some point, the uncertainty over when has caused the creative team to plan ahead without him. There have also been rumors of the former World Champion having backstage heat, as he withdrew from WrestleMania 36 at the last minute.

All superstars were reportedly told that they can stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, but that doesn’t mean that Vince McMahon and co. are happy about performers being absent.