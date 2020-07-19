Christina Milian Looks Smoking Hot In Daisy Dukes & A Skintight Shirt

Singer and actress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she flaunted her curves in a sexy ensemble. The outfit Christina wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption so her followers knew where her look was from.

In the first snap, Christina perched outside in an area with a pool in the background. Further in the background was an expanse of lush green grass, with a few trees and stone features studded throughout the space. Christina sat on a tiled spot with what looked like a white column behind her, and her curves were on full display in the look.

She flaunted her toned legs in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. She appeared to have rolled the waistband of the shorts down slightly, showing off some of her ink, and had her legs slightly bent. Christina placed both hands on her shins and nearly every inch of her sculpted stems were exposed.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a sexy skintight shirt crafted from a pale blue fabric. The look was an off-the-shoulder style that exposed some skin, and had a figure-hugging fit. The arms were made from a semi-sheer material that added a peek-a-boo vibe to the outfit, although the way her arms were positioned meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot.

Christina’s long brunette locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, with a few strands framing her face.

While she gazed off into the distance in the first picture, in the second, she stared at the camera with a big smile on her face. She moved one of her hands up to her chin, partially blocking her face, but her pose remained almost the same apart from that switch.

Her audience absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 163,600 likes within 18 hours, including a like from fellow actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 1,060 comments within the same time span.

“It’s the fact that she never ages for me,” one fan wrote, stunned by her ageless beauty.

“Looking like you still 21,” another fan added, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You’ve always been so beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“You ask yourself sometimes as a man, how did she actually get THAT pretty??” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina thrilled her followers with a snap in which she rocked a one-piece white Gucci swimsuit. The look had a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and had a picture of Mickey Mouse on the front.