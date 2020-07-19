Bru Luccas Washes Her Car While Wearing A Revealing Striped Swimsuit

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.2 million Instagram followers racing after she posted a picture where she wore a revealing swimsuit while washing her car.

The swimsuit was fun and colorful design, with a number of playful vertical stripes stacked across the garment in colors like pink, white, aqua, and hunter green. The rainbow hues not only added a summery pop of color to the shot, but also highlighted the Brazilian model’s sun-kissed skin.

Though the neckline of the swimsuit was obscured by Luccas’s pose, the back was revealed to feature a low scooped design that showed off her toned shoulders. It also featured a cheeky thong cut, leaving little of the model’s curves to the imagination. High leg slits on the sides extended to reach just below her waistline, showing even more skin as the style accentuated her hourglass figure.

Luccas kept the rest of her look fairly simple. She wore no jewelry, though did sport a black elastic hairband around her wrist. Her hair was styled into a practical high ponytail, and her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to reach her back. A cute floral hair bow perched at the top of the ponytail for a cute added accent.

The model shielded her eyes from the California rays with a pair of black sunglasses, and completed the ensemble with pink rubber flip-flops.

The setting for the photo was geo-tagged as La Jolla Cove, a picturesque beach community in San Diego, California.

Luccas posed angled sideways to the camera, flaunting her figure as she took a garden hose to wash down her white car.

Fans went wild over the new upload, awarding it around 213,000 likes and more than 1,170 comments.

“Goddess,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two heart-eye face emoji in addition to a flame symbol.

“Clean my car,” begged a second, adding several drooling faces.

“Beautiful,” gushed a third, along with a number of red rose symbols.

“Marry me,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a winking face.

Showing off her international legion of fans, many of the comments were also written in her native Brazilian Portuguese as well as languages like Spanish.

