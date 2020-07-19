Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In A White Lace Bustier And Matching Panties:’Sunday Selfie’

Los Angeles-based fitness model Lauren Dascalo went online on Sunday morning and wowed her 920,000-plus Instagram followers with a hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, the 21-year-old hottie could be seen rocking a white lace bustier that boasted a strapless design and wired cups to give the garment a push-up feature. As a result, Lauren provided her fans with a glimpse of her perky breasts. The top also featured scalloped edges that gave it a very feminine look.

Lauren teamed the top with skimpy white bottoms made up of ribbed fabric. It included thin straps that were pulled high up on her waist, thus allowing her to show off her toned thighs and legs. The ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

She wore her blond tresses in a messy bun, letting a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small, delicate earrings, a thin white bracelet, and two dainty chain pendants that rested at the base of her throat.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Beverly Hills, California. The shoot, it seems, took place in her room as a bed and a pillow could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Lauren stood straight, tugged at the straps of her panties, tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, gazed at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

Despite being uploaded very early in the morning, the photograph garnered close to 7,000 likes within an hour of going live. In addition to that, several of Lauren’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared above 150 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“Nice picture from you, my beautiful lady,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Gosh!!! You’re so gorgeous!” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Damn, baby girl, you are so cute and sexy. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, babe. Straight up stunning!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Several other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support for Lauren, including Kelsie Jean Smeby, Abby Dowse, and Chloe Othen.

Lauren rarely fails to impress her fans with her sexy bikini and lingerie pics that she posts on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, a few days back, she uploaded another steamy snapshot in which she could be seen rocking a minuscule pink bikini that she teamed with a matching tie-dye hat.