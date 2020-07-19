Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Enjoying Their Pregnancy In Quarantine Source Claims

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been enjoying their time in quarantine. The couple is expecting a child, and the recent quiet time they have spent together has made the pregnancy even more unique, according to a Life & Style source.

“She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source shared.

It isn’t just the mother-to-be that is happy spending time at Yolanda Foster’s Pennsylvania farm. The father-to-be is also delighted to be in quarantine while his girlfriend is pregnant.

“Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great,” the source added.

The former One Direction singer has suffered from anxiety and hasn’t performed live in years because of it.

“He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible.” the source continued.

While the model reportedly “can’t wait to show the world her baby.” It may not be right away. Gigi has been thinking about how her news fits in with the broader landscape of the world, and all of the current unrest.

“The world is going through so much right now with the pandemic and Black Lives Matter that she doesn’t feel she should be gloating about her good fortune, publicly anyway,” according to the outlet source.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gigi gave a small peek of her growing baby belly last week. After some speculated that the model was “disguising” her bump, Yolanda’s daughter gave an Instagram live where she showed off her bare belly from beneath a green checkered shirt. The model then explained that while she wasn’t sharing any updates about her pregnancy with fans in real-time, she has created a journal that she shares with friends and family.

“Her friends and family are constantly getting updates, sometimes daily, of her growing belly, nursery decorations and her cravings,” the Life & Style source confirmed.

Gigi talked about sharing similar information more publicly during her Instagram live, although specifics were not announced. The model simply teased that it would come in the future.

Gigi officially announced in April that she was expecting her first child with Zayn during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While the couple has kept mum on specifics, Life & Style anticipated that the model could give birth in September. The two started dating in 2016 and briefly split in 2019 only to get back together earlier this year.