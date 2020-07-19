‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Shocks Fans As She Ditches Flame-Red Hair For Dramatic New ‘Do

The celebrity dancer debuted a stunning new hair color on Instagram.

Sharna Burgess is unrecognizable with a new hair color.

The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 35, stunned her fans when she shared am Instagram photo of a dramatic new look after ditching her signature flame-red hair for a lighter shade. In a post to her social media page, gone was the bright crimson color Sharna has sported for at least five years as she showed off the softer shade that complimented her blue eyes. The former mirrorball champ’s new bleached ‘do appeared to be hombre blonde with pink tips.

In the caption to the photo, Sharna even noted that she didn’t look like herself. The pretty pro tagged her close friend and hairstylist Kennedy Van Dyke as she asked fans “who dis” in a cute caption to the pic.

It’s no surprise that Sharna’s new look got a huge reaction from her Instagram following. Famous friend including fellow veteran DWTS dancers Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, and show judge Carrie Ann Inaba all reacted with heart and fire emoji, and past Dancing With the Stars contestants Lauren Alaina, Ginger Zee, and Amy Purdy also raved about the new shade.

“OH MY GODDESS,” one fan wrote. “And I thought you couldn’t look any better. Silly me.”

“As much as I LOVE red hair, you look HOTTT! Gorgeous!!!” another added.

“I loved the red but this new color is GORGEOUS!!!” a third commenter chimed in.

“Wait whatttt I almost did not recognize u lol,” another fan wrote to Sharna.

Fans know that Sharna is actually a natural blonde. The Dancing With the Stars beauty previously revealed that when she was 14-year-old, her dance coach advised her she needed a more “grownup” look and sent her to a hairdresser. Her locks went from long and light to an asymmetrical black and reddish short bob that Sharna hated. Once it grew out she lightened it, but went for the crimson hue when she got a little older.

“I feel this suits me more than brown,” Sharna told Glamour. “It’s that whole Jessica Rabbit thing.”

When asked if she would ever go back to her natural light hue, the DWTS veteran added that while she would “love to” she does also like to stand out on stage amid a bevy of blondes. She added that when her roots start to grow out, she looks bald.

“It’s crazy because it’s so light. No one can believe it,” Sharna said. “It’s a commitment to be red, but everyone on the show is blonde, so why should I do that too?”

While she exited her post as a pro dancer on ABC’s ballroom competition after winning the mirrorball trophy with radio host Bobby Bones in 2018, Sharna has long been rumored to be in line to star as the next leading lady in the Australian version of The Bachelorette.