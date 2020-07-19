‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Carter Comforts Heartbroken Zoe, Katie Briefs Him On Quinn’s Plot

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 20 reveal a catch-up episode to help viewers get up to speed with the storylines before the soap opera stopped production in March. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will brief Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) plot, and later he will also check in with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per Soaps.

Katie Fills Carter In

Katie will tell that Quinn uploaded a video of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) kissing each other the night before Zoe and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) disastrous wedding. She wanted to stir trouble for Brooke and succeeded in her goal when everyone saw the clip at her and Ridge’s reunion party.

Not only did Ridge punch Bill, but he also told his wife that he wanted out of their marriage. Carter will sympathize with Katie because he knows that she and Bill were planning a future together. She has not decided how she is going to move forward yet, but Dollar Bill has moved out and is willing to do anything to make it up to her.

Carter may even wonder what things will be like at work now that everyone is at odds. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers hint that there may even be some friction between Quinn and her own husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Carter Comforts A Heartbroken Zoe

Katie and Ridge were not the only ones to have their hearts broken. When Thomas left Zoe at the altar and chose Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) over her, she was crushed. She slapped the young designer and gave him a piece of her mind when Hope exposed him as a fraud.

Carter and Zoe will talk about her whirlwind romance with Thomas and how he had been leading her on the whole time. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful will remember that he repeatedly warned her against the designer and offered her his support in case Thomas disappointed her. Carter will comfort Zoe because he knows that she loved Thomas and fell hard for him.

They will be glad that although so much had happened, Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) finally found their way back to each other. Hope also told Thomas that she would be taking custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Wyatt & Flo’s Selfless Actions To Help Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe and Carter will also learn that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is terminally ill. They will praise Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) for putting their love aside for Sally’s sake.

Little do they know that Sally’s faking her illness and that Flo has just found out. Dr. Penny Escobar knocked out Flo and they dragged her out of the beach house. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that a kidnapped Flo will wake up and find that she’s chained to a radiator in Sally’s apartment.