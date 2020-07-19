NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Sign Jeff Teague To Solve Backup Point Guard Problem, ‘Blue Man Hoop’ Suggests

On the heels of rumors suggesting that the Golden State Warriors will focus on finding a solid backup point guard for Stephen Curry in the 2020 offseason, a new report recommended some names that the team could sign to play this role, including erstwhile Atlanta Hawks player Jeff Teague.

As explained by Fansided‘s Blue Man Hoop blog, Teague has long been a productive player in the NBA, having spent most of his career with the Hawks while also playing well during his stint with the Indiana Pacers. As further noted, the 32-year-old’s teams had typically failed to “get over the hump” when facing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With James now suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers, the outlet predicted that Teague would still “have the same problem” if he signs with the Warriors. However, it was noted that he might not have such a hard time dealing with the four-time MVP while playing for a team that features the All-Star starting backcourt of Curry and Klay Thompson.

As shown on his Basketball-Reference player page, Teague’s numbers have declined this season, particularly after he returned to the Hawks after playing the first half of the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 25 games with Atlanta, the veteran averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The above numbers are far removed from his career averages of 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Given his declining numbers and the fact that he is currently in his 11th season in the NBA, Blue Man Hoop concluded its entry on Teague by noting that joining the Warriors could be a good opportunity for Teague to end his career on a high note and play for a potential championship contender.

In addition to Teague, the outlet mentioned four other players that could fulfill their need for a second-string point guard. These include Michael Carter-Williams (Orlando Magic), Shabazz Napier (Washington Wizards), Emmanuel Mudiay (Utah Jazz), and Brandon Knight (Detroit Pistons).

Aside from this year’s free-agent pool, the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft class has been mentioned as another potential source of talent as the organization searches for someone who could come off the bench for Curry. With the team guaranteed a selection in the top five of this year’s draft, international players LaMelo Ball and Killian Hayes and Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton are among the point guards that might be available once Golden State makes its pick.