‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Ben & Ciara’s Wedding Includes An Explosive Surprise

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers suggest that there will be some huge drama in Salem during the upcoming week.

In the newly released promo, it’s finally Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding day. The couple have been rushed to plan the wedding due to being so eager to begin their lives together. However, it seems that the pair are in for an explosive surprise on what was set to be the best day of their lives.

In the clip, Ciara is seen walking down the aisle in her stunning white gown and long trailing veil. She had her former step-father, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) on her arm and looked to be overjoyed by the thought of making Ben her husband at long last.

All of the couple’s friends and family members are in attendance at the church as they happily watch the bride make her entrance to the altar. However, there is a nasty little surprise hidden in the church as the camera cuts to a bomb just waiting to go off.

Ciara and Ben's wedding has finally arrived, but an explosive surprise may ruin their big day! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/9ocWa4SFyy — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 17, 2020

Fans see Ben looking dapper in his tuxedo as he throws some white confetti at the love of his life and sports a beaming smile on his lips.

Ciara then rushes to meet her future husband at the end of the aisle, as the large wooden doors of the church shut behind her while the confetti continues to fall. The clip then abruptly fades to black, leaving viewers to wonder what kind of disaster is in store for the couple and their loved ones this week.

As many viewers already know, Ben and Ciara have been having problem after problem when it comes to planning their nuptials, and most of the blunders seem to lead back to Ciara’s maid of honor, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

It certainly seems that Claire could be behind the bomb that is likely to hurt or even kill some beloved Salem citizens.

Of course, fans had a lot to say about the teaser in the comments section of the post.

“This is the wedding I’ve been waiting for! We’ve seen Ben Weston’s bada** girlfriend save him from an execution but…. We’ve never seen Mrs Ciara Brady Weston save her husband…I’m here for it! Let’s gooooooo!” one follower wrote.

“So excited to see what happens next week. Hopefully Ben or Ciara don’t get hurt if the bomb goes off. Or anyone else like Claire maybe,” another stated.

“To think that it all started two years ago in that abandoned and burned cabin, now that journey is leading us AND them to the altar… look how far Ben and Ciara have come,” a third comment read.