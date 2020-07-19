Madison Gordon Lets It All Hang Out In A Bikini For Racy Instagram Selfie

Madison Gordon let it all hang out in her latest Instagram selfie on Saturday night. The curvaceous model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption that she was testing the lighting out in her brand new home.

In the revealing snap, Madison looked hotter than ever as she opted for a rainbow-colored string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her neck and around her back as it boasted pink, green, purple, and yellow stripes. The garment also flaunted her colossal cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips as they cast a spotlight on her flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs. Her curvy hips and long, lean legs were also displayed in the stunning photograph. She accessorized the style with some pale pink fingernail polish.

She stood in the doorway of her bathroom for the selfie. She pushed her hip out and placed one arm on the wall next to her while her hand touched her forehead. Her other hand held up the phone as she snapped a pic of herself in the mirror. She arched her back and bent one knee while wearing a flirty smirk on her face. In the background, a white door and a blue and white striped towel were visible.

Madison wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her face. She styled the locks in a sleek bun, which she piled up high on her head.

Madison currently boasts over 863,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those admirers made quick work of showing some support for the pic. The post pulled in more than 5,700 likes with in the first four hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks on the upload.

“Looking good as always Madison!” one follower stated.

“Love that bikini though. Probably the only guy here admiring the bikini more,” another wrote.

“And she blows my mind again,” a third comment read.

“Indescribably gorgeous. Hope the new house feels like home,” a fourth social media user quipped.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to putting her flawless figure on display in her online updates. She’s often spotted sporting sexy bathing suits, tight tops, and revealing lingerie in her shots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently piqued the interest of her followers when she slayed in a skimpy orange bathing suit. To date, that post has raked in more than 6,200 likes and over 400 comments.