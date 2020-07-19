Troian Bellisario Says Preparing For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding Caused Anxiety

Troian Bellisario is breaking it all down and sharing exactly what it was like to attend a royal wedding, according to a report from E! News.

In 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum attended the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her husband, Patrick J. Adams, who co-starred on Suits with the bride.

While chatting with Stellar, Bellisario reminisced on the royal affair and said she felt super-anxious before attending, especially because she knew she was carrying a secret. When asked if she found herself dealing with anxiety while searching for the perfect outfit, the answer was a resounding yes.

“Of course I did, and I had it two-fold,” the actress admitted. “One, because I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed. But I also had extreme anxiety about…what are they called? Those hat things?”

The hat she’s referring to is called a fascinator, and Bellisario said it was a “nightmare” trying to find the right one.

“You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Here I was trying to walk this tightrope of ‘don’t go too big, don’t go too small.’ It was a nightmare.”

Luckily, the actress did eventually get it right with a little encouragement from her stylist, Annabelle Harron. Bellisario wore a blush-colored dress designed by Sophia Webster with a matching lace headpiece.

Later in the same interview, Bellisario discussed her recent projects, including Where’d You Go, Bernadette. In the movie, she played Becky — a scientist in Antarctica — and got the opportunity to act opposite one of her heroes, Cate Blanchett as Bernadette.

When asked about the experience, she described working with Blanchett as a total dream. She said she had looked up to the older actress since she was a child, and felt incredibly nervous being in the same room with her. Eventually, her nerves faded away thanks to her professionalism and Blanchett’s warm and curious approach.

Bellisario then spent a moment revisiting her role as Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars. She said most of the stories told on the series were insane but the craziest episode, in her opinion, had to be the one that found the best friends trapped inside a dollhouse.

As for upcoming projects, Bellisario said she’s hoping to direct a lot more in the future.