Casey Costelloe Rides A Bike In A Revealing Peach-Colored Bikini During Trip To Fiji

Casey Costelloe put her eye-popping curves in the spotlight for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The stunning model showed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that “nothing beats” a trip to Figi.

In the revealing pic, Casey looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny peach-colored bikini. The skimpy top tied behind her back and clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment also gave fans a tiny peek of sideboob as it flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms clung to her curvy hips and wrapped around her petite waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also in the spotlight for the shot.

In the photo, Casey sat on a white bike. She had one hand in her hair and the other on the handlebars as she arched her back and bent her knees. She popped her booty out and tilted her head as she looked away from the camera with a flirty smile on her face.

The background of the snap was absolutely stunning. Plenty of palm trees and a bright blue sky with white fluffy clouds could be seen. Some green grass, a stone walkway, and a beautiful ocean scene were also visible.

Casey wore her long, blond hair pushed back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in messy waves that fell down her back.

Casey has collected nearly 800,000 followers on her Instagram account over the years. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their love for the pic, clicking the like button more than 4,600 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 150 remarks during that time.

“Few bicyclist looks so hot,” one follower gushed.

“WOW a beautiful lady in a beautiful spot,” another declared.

“Yes you beat the islands with your beauty,” a third comment read.

“What a healthy life, I love you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to mind showing off her incredible physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for posing in sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently slayed a beach look when she sported a bright yellow thong bikini while frolicking in the water. To date, that post has pulled in more than 8,200 likes and over 290 comments.