Donald Trump Falls 15 Points Behind Joe Biden & His Job Disapproval Soars In New Poll

President Donald Trump fell far behind his presumed opponent former Vice President Joe Biden in the latest polls, ABC News reported. Trump’s downward trajectory picked up speed due, in part, to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge throughout many areas of the United States.

The latest poll showed that overall among Americans, Biden leads Trump 54 to 39 percent if the election occurred today. Among likely voters, the spread remains the same amount, but the numbers change 55 to 40 in the former Vice President’s favor. Biden also pulled far ahead of President Trump on the issue of trust — 54 to 34 find that they feel more confident in the presumed Democratic nominee for this year’s election.

Biden also leads on the issues of crime and safety by nine and of race relations by 25 points. Even in the question of the economy, he is nearly even with the incumbent, which is one of the cornerstones of Trump’s appeal to the electorate. Although potential voters are decidedly not enthusiastic about the candidate himself, for at least two-thirds, the goal is to defeat the current president in November.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump also got more bad news with the poll, which is the latest conducted for ABC News and the Washington Post by Langer Research Associates. His job approval stands at just 39 percent, and his disapproval went up 11 points. The pandemic put the president’s rating into a plunge, and overall it has fallen nine ticks since the novel coronavirus spread across the globe. Even traditional members of Trump’s base disapprove of how he’s doing right now. Both rural Americans and evangelical white Protestants have expressed their disapproval in the job he’s doing, and his disapproval rating among Republicans, in general, is also up ten paces from late May, standing at 16 percent.

A possible erosion among his staunchest supporters could indicate problems for his path to a second term if things don’t improve dramatically in the less than four months to November. However, WKRC reported earlier that Stony Brook professor Helmut Norpoth created a model that predicted there is a 91 out of 100 chance that Trump will win. That model correctly predicted the outcome of five of the last six presential elections.

At least 86 out of 100 registered voters say that they intend to cast their ballots in the upcoming election. That is higher at this point in the year than in the previous three presidential elections, which was between 79 and 81 out of 100 in July. Pollsters surmised that the pandemic remains the biggest wildcard for the November election. Those who are worried about contracting COVID-19 appear more disposed to voting for Biden, while those who are less anxious seem more likely to cast a ballot for Trump.