Corrie Yee Flashes Her Flawless Figure In A Cheetah-Print Bikini Alongside Another Stunning Model

Corrie Yee went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday. The gorgeous model flaunted her flawless figure, while asking her followers in the caption of the post if they wanted to come to Jamaica with her later this year.

Corrie looked like a total smokeshow in the racy pic as she rocked a scanty cheetah-print string bikini. The top fit tightly around her ample bust, and featured a low cut neckline to expose her abundant cleavage. The garment also boasted thin straps that put her toned muscular arms and shoulders in full view.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as the helped to highlight her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the snap.

Corrie posed with metal bars around her. She arched her back and bent one knee as she placed one hand on the bar. She titled her head and looked away from the camera with a steamy expression on her face.

She also stood alongside another model, Samara Strikes. Samara wore a the same bathing suit, but accessorized it with some dangling earrings while giving a smoldering stare into the lens.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. She had the locks styled sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Corrie has hit the the one million follower mark on Instagram, and many of her admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 5,500 likes within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDvEt9Cfpan/

“You’re stunning,” one follower stated.

“Smoking hot babe,” another wrote.

“You are a goddess, and you’re friend is equally as beautiful,” a third comment read.

“This is one of the greatest things that I have ever seen. You ladies are lovely,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tiny tops in her revealing photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie most recently delighted her loyal followers when she posed in a racy camo string bikini. That photo was also a popular one. It has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.