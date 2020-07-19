Libby Powell Goes Shirtless In A Denim Jacket & Bikini Bottoms: ‘Be Savage Not Average’

Libby Powell returned to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a steamy new upload with her admirers. The model flashed her gym-honed curves while encouraging her fans to be savage, but not average in the caption of the post.

In the sultry snap, Libby looked drop dead gorgeous as she opted to go shirtless underneath of a denim jacket. The jacket fell over her bare chest and was left open to expose her massive cleavage underneath.

She teamed the denim with a pair of black bikini bottoms. The garment fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and insanely chiseled abs. She accessorized the style with a ring on her thumb.

Libby sat on a wooden stool for the snap. She had her legs apart and one hand on the chair. The other hand grabbed at the jacket. She arched her back slightly as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a kitchen counter and refrigerator were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Libby has accumulated more than 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account, many of which shared their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 6,600 likes within the first 20 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“What an awesome photo,” one follower wrote.

“The kind of photo that makes you go weak at the knees,” another gushed.

“Wow!! You will never be average, you are way too beautiful!!!” a third social media user quipped.

“I can barely breathe looking at the pic. You are probably the most gorgeous thing that I have ever laid my eyes on. Thank you for this gem. For real tho,” a fourth comment read.

The fitness model is known for giving her admirers workout inspiration by flashing her own toned body in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed rocking sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and skimpy shirts in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a stunning blue string bikini as she soaked up some sun. To date that post as racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 250 comments.