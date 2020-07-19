Hannah Palmer Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Lingerie Set: ‘Tell Me Something Crazy’

Hannah Palmer treated her adoring fans to yet another racy Instagram snap on Saturday night. The stunning model flaunted all of her enviable curves as she asked her followers to tell her something crazy in the caption of the post.

In the steamy upload, Hannah looked like a total smokeshow. She sported a tan and red lingerie set. The bra featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. It clung tightly to her ample bust and gave fans a peek at her cleavage. It also included red trim and fringe around the bottom.

The matching thong panties left little to the imagination as they rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. The garment also put a spotlight on her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

She posed on a beige couch for the shot. She sat on her knees with her back arched and her booty pushed out. She rested both of her hands on the arm of the furniture in front of her as she tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. Some large windows and a side table with a stack of books piled on it could be seen in the photo as well.

Hannah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled locks in voluminous curls that cascaded over her shoulder and fell down her back.

Hannah has become very popular on the social media outlet, piling up more than 1.6 million followers. Many of whom made short work of showing their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 17,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 330 remarks about the picture.

“Love the photo girl you look beautiful as ever,” one follower gushed.

“I’ll give you half of everything I own for the rest of my life,” another declared.

“Looking beautiful and Gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Smoking hot baby girl,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her curvaceous body in skimpy little ensembles in front of the camera. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently delighted her followers when she posed in a scanty polka dot bikini. That post has reeled in more than 82,000 likes and over 850 comments to date.