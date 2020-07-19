Heidi Klum, 47, Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini While Asking ‘What next?’

Heidi Klum showed off her enviable, age-defying backside while displaying her outdoor painting skills, leaving her Instagram fans thrilled on Saturday evening.

The 47-year-old model stood outside on what looked like a porch in the picture. Klum faced a square, blank white canvas that was set up in front of a big window. To her left sat a colorful painting that featured a blue sky background along with what looked like a bush with vivid pink, red, and yellow flowers. In front of the finished artwork sat a table draped with a light-colored tablecloth that had various silver and light-colored cans of paint on of it.

The supermodel wore a white string bikini in the shot. The bottoms cut across her curvaceous backside, showing off her rounded cheeks, which appeared to defy both age and gravity. The suit featured strings that tied in bows over each of her voluptuous hips. The bikini top tied around her tanned back and around her neck, which was partly hidden by her hair. Speaking of Klum’s golden tresses, she had them secured behind her head in what appeared to be a loose braid that fell down her back past her bikini top. She used the hairstyle in a unique way too — the artist kept some spare, clean paintbrushes of various sizes tucked into her ‘do. The swimsuit contrasted with Klum’s gorgeous summer skin, and it showcased her toned back and arms.

In one hand, the model half a large paintbrush. Behind her was a rectangular table covered with a cloth stained with green, blue, and brown colors. Atop the table sat various jars that held several styles of sizes of brushes. There was also a large green bottle with a twist cap, a clear bottle with a large label on it. The furniture also held several cans of spray paint and other types of paint. A pair of gray-handled scissors also laid amid the clutter.

Klum seemed to be deciding what to paint next, and her caption also indicated the same thing. Because she had comments turned off, her Instagram followers weren’t able to leave suggestions, but they managed to share the love. More than 23,700 Instagrammers ended up hitting “like” on the post within about an hour of the model sharing it on the popular social media platform.

The model has provided her fans with several glimpses into her life lately, and Klum recently shared a sweaty workout shot of herself lifting weights and showing a hint of her underwear.