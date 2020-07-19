Melissa Riso Opts To Go Braless In A Plunging Neon Green Top On Instagram

Melissa Riso went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap over the weekend. The gorgeous model showed some skin while raving over her new eyelash extensions in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Melissa looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bright neon green tank top. The shirt’s color accentuated her deep bronzed tan. It also featured thin straps that gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

She also opted to go braless under the top, which boasted a low cut neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. Melissa let her beauty shine through as most her enviable curves were hidden due to the close up nature of the pic. She accessorized her style with a dainty gold chain that featured multiple small gemstones dangling from it.

Melissa appeared to snap the photo herself. She posed with one arm at her side as the other looked to hold the camera up in order to click the selfie. She had her shoulders back and her head slightly tilted to the side as she wore a huge smile on her face and gave a piercing stare into the camera. In the background, a black folding screen and a window were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She had the brunette locks styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back and swept over her shoulder.

Melissa has become very popular on Instagram. The model has amassed more than 1.2 million followers on the platform. Many of those admirers rushed to the share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 19,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 530 messages during that time.

“I’m not a mathematician by any means, but I’m pretty good with numbers. Give me yours and watch what I can do with it,” one follower joked.

“Very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous, declared another.

“Love those beautiful eyes and that smile,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful goddess love your smile,” a fourth person commented.

The brunette beauty has become known for flaunting her gym-honed curves in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in tiny bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and skimpy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently piqued the interest of her fans when she rocked a bright blue sports bra and matching leggings. To date, that post has racked up more than 9,800 likes and nearly 200 comments.