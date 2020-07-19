Lincoln Project Ad Says Donald Trump Is Building Wall Of Coffins Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

On Saturday, conservative super PAC the Lincoln Project released an advertisement slamming President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Raw Story reported.

“America now leads the world in COVID deaths,” the brief video clip begins.

“More than 140,000 Americans are dead. Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers — 140,000 bodies,” the ad says.

“Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles. They would fill more than 1,160 football fields,” the video continues.

“Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised,” the ad says as the camera zooms in. However, the wall is not the steel structure Trump has been building on the U.S.-Mexico border, but a wall of coffins.

“Trump’s wall: paid for with 140,000 American lives.”

In a statement, Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver said that “140,000 American lives have been lost because of Donald Trump.”

“And millions of families will never be the same again. It’s imperative we vote him out this November,” he added.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been widely criticized as inadequate. In a column earlier this month, The Washington Post‘s Brian Klaas described the commander-in-chief’s response to the unprecedented public health crisis as a “world-leading catastrophe.”

Klaas pointed out that countries such as Britain, Germany and South Korea have managed to get the virus under control, flattening the curve and recording a smaller number of coronavirus cases and deaths. The state of Florida alone, the columnist wrote, has 23 times more daily cases than the United Kingdom.

Polling suggests that the public is not happy with how the commander-in-chief has handled the issue. In the latest Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of respondents said that they do not trust the information Trump is providing about the virus, while 62 percent said that Trump is hurting the efforts to contain the disease.

The Lincoln Project has released dozens of similar advertisements. In a June video, the group accused Trump of refusing to take responsibility for his government’s failures amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The ad slammed Trump for saying that he does not “take responsibility at all” for the lack of coronavirus testing, pointing out that late Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower was ready to take full responsibility if the D-Day operation failed during World War II.

The group was founded by former Republican Party operatives opposed to the commander-in-chief. Some of its most prominent members are former GOP strategist Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt. Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s husband Goerge Conway is also a member.