Monica Huldt Flashes Her Bronzed Booty In A Striped Thong Bathing Suit: ‘Resort Vibes’

Monica Huldt went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The stunning model flashed her curves while revealing that she was feeling the vibes from a resort she was at in Beverly Hills, California.

In the stunning snaps, Monica looked hotter than ever as she rocked a navy blue and white striped bathing suit. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The suit also boasted a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage and showcased her tan lines.

The swimwear clung tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. The thong bottoms also gave fans a peek at her round, bronzed booty. Her long, lean legs were on display in the shot as well. She accessorized the style with a pair of diamond studded earrings.

In the first photo, Monica stood in a bathroom. She had both of her arms stretched out to the sides and her hip pushed out. She bent one knee and looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second shot she posed with her backside towards the lens. She arched her back and pooped her derriere out as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy stare. She rested one hand on a towel rack behind her as the other grabbed at her hair.

In the background of the snaps, a white towel and matching bathrobe were visible. A shower stall and window could also be seen.

Monica wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Monica has amassed more than 836,000 followers on her social media account. Many of those followers quickly began to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,200 times within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 130 messages.

“Niiiiiice tan babe, one follower wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful and so perfect,” another revealed.

“SENSATIONAL WOMAN,” declared a third social media user.

“You look hot in stripes,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure online. Earlier this week, the model dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tiny pink crop top and a pair of white panties. To date, that snap has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 230 comments.