Jared Kushner Reportedly Increases Influence Over Donald Trump Campaign

According to a Saturday report from Newsweek, White House adviser Jared Kushner has increased his influence over President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Kushner has long been an influential voice in the White House, but the ousting of 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale appears to have given the commander-in-chief’s son-in-law more room for maneuver.

Parscale was reportedly on good terms with Trump until the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event was advertised as a major comeback meant to kick off the reelection campaign, but failed to meet expectations. Parscale was then demoted and replaced by Bill Stepien, an experienced Republican operative and longtime ally of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

A senior administration official explained that Kushner’s influence over the campaign has increased. Trump’s son-in-law now reportedly oversees daily meetings between the commander-in-chief and advisers.

As the publication noted, the agenda is to “get Trump focused on the campaign and what he needs to do to revive it.”

Amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic, that may be a daunting task. Unable to hold rallies and similar events, Trump has been forced to adapt to the situation.

According to Steve Bannon — who worked on the 2016 bid — in order to win in November, Trump needs be perceived as an effective leader.

“It’s not so much about a campaign. People want to see he’s on top of what you’re doing in the Oval Office. It’s about action, action, action,” Bannon said.

Kushner allegedly agrees with Bannon.

According to a source, Trump’s son-in-law was “cautiously optimistic” about the coronavirus situation in June, but he appears to have changed his mind.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Apart from helping his father-in-law with the campaign, Kushner is also involved in the administration’s response to the pandemic. He has reportedly been holding conversations with governors who need the federal government’s help.

Kushner has also changed his mind about Trump’s reelection prospects, Newsweek noted.

“As recently as a month ago, Kushner was optimistic about the campaign, saying there was ‘an eternity of time’ and dismissing polls showing the president trailing as ‘b.s.’ Now, aides acknowledge, things have changed. Team Trump knows it has a problem. The challenge now is figuring out a fix — and getting the president to go along with it.”

It has already been speculated that Kushner is effectively running Trump’s 2020 campaign.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, some of those close to the commander-in-chief are allegedly becoming increasingly nervous about the November election.

Polling suggests that the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden is far ahead. The latest Quinnipiac University survey, for instance, gave the Democrat a 15-point nationwide advantage.