Hannah Brown Captivates In A Wedding Dress In A Cornfield

Hannah Brown shared a captivating new snap to her Instagram feed today, and it’s seemed to be a hit so far among her dedicated fans. She was photographed posing in an elegant white wedding dress in a cornfield, and made a joke about it in the caption.

The former Bachelorette star stood with her hands out to either side of herself as she gazed at the camera with a flirty smile on her face.

The outfit was a two-piece with a cropped strapless bra-like top with a sweetheart neckline. She wore it with a high-waisted and voluminous skirt with a thick waistband and fabric that flowed on the ground. This meant that her shoes were out-of-view as she stood on light dirt.

Furthermore, Hannah was surrounded on all sides by tall corn stalks, and the bright green color of the plants popped against her light ensemble.

It looked like the image was shot at night-time with lots of flash. The lighting left Hannah’s dress looking especially bright, and her tan was hard to miss.

The stunner wore her hair in a slicked back hairstyle with a perfect center part, and she accessorized simply with a pair of white earrings and nothing else. These featured dangling accents that added an edgy vibe to her feminine outfit.

Hannah tagged several people in the post that made the photo possible, including the designer Heidi Elnora, photographer Juan Rodriguez, and editor for Build-A-Bride, Brittany Massey.

The update has racked up over 69,500 likes in the first half-hour since it went live.

“You look so stunning and flawless in that dress Hannah!!” exclaimed an admirer.

Others were seemingly impressed by her modeling skills.

“How do you make a cornfield look so good?! true beauty!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Who fn knew someone could look so good in a d*mn corn field lmao,” wrote a third supporter.

In addition, some fans took note of her caption.

“It’s your story love. Hit them with a plot twist whenever you want,” encouraged another devotee.

The reality TV star also posted another update to her feed three days ago, that time showing off her toned figure in a blue bikini with black and white accents. She was photographed having fun at the beach for the first shot, as she raised her right hand in the air with a peace sign. She smiled widely and appeared to be having fun. The second photo revealed that she was enjoying the day with The Bachelor‘s Heather Martin.