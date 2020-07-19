Rebel Wilson Does Squats With A Large Wombat In Funny Instagram Video

Rebel worked out with a furry weight during a visit to the Sydney Zoo.

Rebel Wilson teamed up with a furry workout partner to promote fitness and wildlife conservation, and her helper seemed perfectly content to let her do all of the work.

on Saturday, the 40-year-old Australian actress took to Instagram to share a video that was filmed during a visit to the Sydney Zoo. She was rocking a mostly black athletic ensemble that included a long-sleeved T-shirt and a pair of Nike leggings with white accents on the lower leg. She also sported a pair of black trainers on her feet.

Rebel had her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses with wire temples, black frames, and dark gradient lenses.

It looked like the Pitch Perfect actress was standing in front of a wildlife habitat. She had her muscular legs spread a little wider than shoulder-width apart, and she had her arms wrapped around a large wombat.

The fuzzy critter’s massive head almost completely covered up Rebel’s chest area. Its short front claws were hooked over her arms, and its back feet were dangling down between her legs. The animal looked totally relaxed, and it almost stayed completely still as Rebel began doing a set of squats.

The wombat calmly blinked its beady eyes as the Cats star did 12 reps of the exercise. About halfway through, her adorable weight’s significant bulk started to get to her. Rebel began breathing hard as she powered through the rest of her unusual workout.

At the beginning of her video, Rebel said that she was doing “15 kilo squats,” so her hefty helper weighed a bit more than two 15-pound dumbbells. Her fun way of getting fit was a big hit with her Instagram followers. Since the upload went live, they have pressed the like button on her post over 50,000 times.

“I definitely need to try this, so of course I’ll need a wombat you know, for health reasons; not because it’s one of the cutest animals ever or anything. Nope, strictly for my exercise routine,” read one respone to her post.

“Awesome! I feel a gym using furry babies is an untapped opportunity!” wrote another fan.

“I’m assuming this is just a regular Australian workout right?” quipped a third commenter.

“OMG. You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth message read.

Rebel has been using social media to share occasional updates on her fitness and weight loss journey as she attempts to get her weight down to 165 pounds. She revealed that she’s been boxing, and she joked that brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth have some competition after she shared a video that showed her flipping over a massive tire. In the caption of that Instagram post, she described herself as “Australia’s latest action hero.”