Tammy Hembrow Strikes A Sexy Pose On A Couch In A Tight Mini Dress

Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram feed today to share a tantalizing new photo of herself striking a sexy pose on a couch. She rocked a tight blue mini dress for the occasion, and her toned body was on full show.

In the new snap, the blonde posed on her hands and knees and glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face with her lips parted. She arched her lower back slightly to emphasize her booty, and raised her foot in the air as she extended her right leg behind her.

The dress featured bright tones in colorful horizontal stripes, and there were sexy cutouts on the back that peeked through in the shot. The ensemble hugged her every curve and flattered her figure. She completed her look with a pair of bright light blue sandals with thin ankle straps and short heels. These were tagged with the Bottega Veneta brand.

Tammy wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks in front of her shoulders. Her lips glowed in the lighting and brought attention to her pout. In addition, her arm tattoos peeked through in the shot, including the monarch butterfly on her arm.

She struck the pose on a white couch at night, as the windows beside her were dark and the room adjoining the space was dimly lit with low lighting. Beside her were several pillows, including a couple of fuzzy ones that added texture to the space.

Tammy also tagged a PR and celebrity press person in the post.

The update has received over 40,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since it went live, and her admirers seemed to love the update and left their rave reviews in the comments section.

“OH MY GOD TAMMY,” gushed an admirer.

“My favourite colour and my favourite woman,” declared a second social media user.

“Who is this beautiful queen god has created??????” joked a third supporter.

“I did a school project on you!” shared another devotee.

Tammy shared another eye-catching update a couple of days ago, and that time, it was a video clip of her in a striped bikini. The swimsuit was interestingly similar to the dress in that it also featured horizontal stripes in mostly blue tones.

She was filmed soaking up the sun on a white towel outside, and the bright lighting left her skin glowing. She wore her hair down in a side part and accessorized with a bracelet.