Sadie Robertson Stuns In A Cheetah-Print Dress At A Recent Wedding

Sadie Robertson shared adorable photos of she and her husband Christian Huff.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, recently attended the wedding of their friends and snapped some adorable photos during the special day. Robertson took to Instagram on Saturday, July 18, to share a few sweet snapshots of the pair all dressed up for the occasion.

Robertson looked stunning in a sleeveless cheetah-print dress that came together in tiny bows at the shoulders. She paired the dress with some white high heels. The 23-year-old accessorized with gold earrings, a silver pendant necklace and gold bracelets, and she carried a silver sparkly purse over one arm.

She wore her blond hair in an updo, a few loose strands visible on either side of her face. Meanwhile, Huff looked charming in a black tuxedo, a bow tie and dress shoes.

The adorable couple posed outside for the snapshots, a stunning white mansion and a well-manicured landscape behind them. Robertson included three different photos in the post, each one trying out a different pose. They went with a more formal pose in the first snapshot and a more playful one in the second.

The third photo was a selfie in which they both puckered their lips for the camera.

In her caption, Robertson expressed her love for the friends that were married. The post quickly accumulated likes, surpassing 78,000 in less than an hour. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photos and to share how much they admire her and her husband. Others inquired about where she purchased her dress.

“Love seeing you happy Sadie, you have the kindest heart and are an amazing inspiration,thank you for always spreading positive vibes!!” wrote one fan.

“I just absolutely adore y’all! Relationship goals! So glad you two found one another and are so happy together!” another person gushed.

“Not to be dramatic but had a slight heart attack because WOW LOOK AT Y’ALL,” joked another enthusiastic fan.

“That dress is so cute!! Where did you get it? You two look absolutely fabulous!” a fourth fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson has a lot on her plate at the moment as she recently launched a new app entitled LO sister, which is now available via the Apple App Store. The app is an extension of her previously established online community, Live Original. This is a platform that was created to bring together Christian women across the nation and allow them to connect with each other and support one another.