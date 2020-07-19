Trader Joe’s To Change Food Packaging That’s Been Dubbed ‘Racist’

California based, and well known retailer, Trader Joe’s responded to calls for changes to its packaging that some have claimed is racist by saying the company is already in the process of doing just that. Diane DeGuzman of SFGate reported the grocery store chain issued a statement after a petition began circulating, explaining what it has done and why it was doing it. The company issued a statement talking about its international products and how they are branded.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect— one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, national director of public relations for Trader Joe’s said. “With this in mind, we made the decision several years ago to use only the Trader Joe’s name on our products moving forward. Since then, we have been in the process of updating older labels and replacing any variations with the name Trader Joe’s, and we will continue do so until we complete this important work.”

The spokesperson added there isn’t an exact date when the changing of labels is going to be completed. She added that even though there isn’t a date or time to report, the chain is close to finishing that work.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The statement was a reaction to a petition that made headlines earlier this week as Trader Joe’s became the latest company to come under fire for branding or packaging activists have said is racist. The Change.org petition was started by a user named Briones Bedell and received over 1,000 signatures by Saturday night.

“The grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of “Joe” that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” Bedell wrote.

It is the modifications of its name that the firm was referencing in its official release. “Arabian Joe” and “Trader José,” are just a couple of the names activists mentioned as being the most problematic.

Guzman wrote that this isn’t the first time the grocery store brand has come under fire for the way it markets some of the things it sells. In 2019 the cooking website The Kitchn made note of the firm’s use of “authentic” on its packages, using it “almost exclusively in reference to Indian and Mexican dishes.” The site found that the same word was never used when talking about European products.

The site claimed Trader Joe’s was boiling down entire cultures to either “authentic,” or “inauthentic.”