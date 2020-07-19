Republican Senators Encourage Constituents To Wear Masks Amid Coronavirus Resurgence

According to a Saturday report from The Hill, some Republican senators have been encouraging their constituents to wear masks and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and his allies have argued that the increase in testing is to blame for the alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide, but multiple GOP senators — who are busy campaigning in their home states — have painted “a more sobering picture with their on-the-ground view.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — who is up for reelection this November — called on his constituents to wear face masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“All I can say is that if you believe wearing a mask is a sign of weakness, then you’re wrong. Nobody is asking you to go to Afghanistan and get shot — just asking you to use common sense.”

In a recent interview, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio echoed Graham, conceding that the situation in his state is far from good.

“People need to wear their mask, they need to be more conscious of it,” Rubio said.

“Hopefully, if we can begin to correct that behavior now we’ll see improving numbers as we move forward into the next month,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged caution, telling his constituents that coronavirus will not “magically disappear.”

“There were some that hoped this would go away sooner than it has” the Kentucky senator noted.

“This is going to be with us for a while,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that coronavirus will simply “disappear” on its own. Furthermore, during a recent interview with Fox Business, he said that an effective vaccine for coronavirus could be developed “very soon.”

As The Washington Post reported, mask-wearing appears to have become a partisan issue, with some conservatives perceiving suggestions to protect themselves and others with face coverings as an attack on personal liberty.

Earlier this month, Trump was photographed wearing one for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Hill noted, polling suggests that the American public is becoming increasingly critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. In the latest Quinnipiac University poll, 67 percent of respondents said that they disapprove of the way the commander-in-chief has handled the issue.

This could have significant political implications not only for Trump, but for Republican senators as well.

Per The Inquisitr, the Democratic Party posted record-breaking fundraising numbers in the second quarter of the year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) managed to raise $39 million in campaign contributions, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised nearly $34 million.

Some Washington operatives described the development as a sign of a major blue wave in November.

Democrats — who control the House of Representatives — would need to flip at least four seats to win the United States Senate.