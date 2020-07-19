August Alsina Says He Needed To ‘Clear The Air’ About Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship After Years Of Rumors

August Alsina believes his recent decision to confirm his past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith was necessary for him to do.

Alsina recently spoke to Vulture about the now-viral clip of himself announcing to the world that he and the actress were dating for a brief moment in time. During the interview, he was asked why he felt the need to come forward while chatting about his latest album, The Product III: State of Emergency, with The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee.

He said that although he didn’t want to disclose his dating life in a public way, the ongoing rumors had begun to affect what he was trying to do in his career. At the beginning of his relationship with Pinkett Smith, the singer said he wasn’t as focused about how the romance would hurt him in the future, and decided to express their “love externally and outwardly.”

“But once I got to step out of it and step outside of it, there would be people bringing how I looked to my attention,” he said of the repercussions of their time together. “People looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The “NOLA” singer continued to say that he lost “partnerships” and other business ventures as a result of being with his ex. Although he knew that Pinkett Smith was separated from her husband, Will Smith, he said the public perceived the situation as if he was a home wrecker, which he didn’t mind speaking out against until his livelihood was in jeopardy.

“I didn’t like how that started to tamper with my life and finances,” he explained. “I felt it necessary to get it out off of my spirit and clear the air.”

He also shared that the way certain brands treated him was upsetting for both him and his three children. Last year, he took over as the legal guardian to his three nieces after his sister, Chandra, succumbed to cancer in 2018.

As a single father, he said he needs all of the income he can get, and didn’t want to continue to lose out on deals because of the rumors.

Since speaking his truth, he says that some brands that initially backed out of working with him have apologized for accusing him of coming in between the Smith marriage. The couple discussed the controversy last week and clarified that Pinkett Smith and Alsina were together when she and Will were secretly separated.