Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Completely Shaved Head, Says She’s ‘Just Loving’ Her ‘New Look’

On Saturday afternoon, Tiffany Haddish took to her Instagram page to show off her complete shaved head. In her caption, she said she was “just loving” her “new look.” She also joked that whenever droplets of water hit her bare scalp, it felt like “kisses from God,” and added she was ready to receive more of the Lord’s love.

The Girls Trip star previously shaved off all of her hair during an Instagram Live session. She jokingly asked if anyone wanted to buy a lock after she was done. The act shocked her 6.1 million followers at first, but many have since come around to her stylish new look.

When she cut her hair, Tiffany was sporting dreadlocks. In the video, she slowly cut off each loc with a pair of scissors. The 40-year-old later returned to Instagram to clarify that she was not going through an emotionally difficult time; she had just always wanted to try it.

In the pic, Tiffany smiled for the camera while standing in front of a plain white door. She wore a grey shirt and appeared to take the snapshot self-style by holding her camera in front of her to pose. The actress canted her head to the side as she grinned, her smooth scalp on display for the world to see.

Tiffany received tons of support for her bold new image. It did not take long for her to rack up over 574,200 likes and more than 14,100 comments.

Aside from her regular fans, multiple notable celebrities also liked and commented on her latest upload, including Bob Saget, Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland, Tony Baker, Ali Wong, Brielle Biermann, Yvette Nicole Brown, and many more.

Several people gushed about how incredible Tiffany looked. A few wondered if she was excited to see if she had any moles on her scalp, as it was something she had previously wondered about on her social media. Others offered some tips to maintain her bald look and keep healthy, such as advising she apply plenty of sunscreen.

“You can pull it off beautifully with those eyes and that smile, Tiff. Plus, now you can have any hair in the world you want at any time without needing a wig cap. It’s the best!” wrote actor Bill Dawes.

“Wait until you feel a breeze blow over your bald head. Heavenly,” chimed in one fan.

“You look amazing! That bone structure is flawless,” said another.

“I love it! You’re definitely rocking it,” added a third person.