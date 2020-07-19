Taco Bell Is Removing Some Popular Menu Items To The Dismay Of Fans

Taco Bell is getting rid of quite a few menu items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular fast food giant Taco Bell is making news this week after they confirmed rumors that they are retiring some of their popular menu items that have been around for years. Among some of the foods to be removed are the 7-Layer Burrito, Potato Bites and Loaded Grillers, according to ABC News 13.

Like many restaurants big and small across the United States, Taco Bell has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they have made the decision to simplify their menu. This will make things easier on employees and will also allow room for new items to come in the future that may be geared more towards those who are vegetarian.

The change of menu will take place on August 13. It involves quite a few items, many of which involve a form of potatoes. In addition to the items listed above, other items that will be removed include the Nachos Supreme, Grilled Steak Soft Taco, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

The Quesarito will not be on the menu at the restaurant but can be ordered via the Taco Bell app. The fast food restaurant will also be adding a couple of new items next month, including a Grande Nachos Box and a Beef Burrito.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Taco Bell released a statement about the changes taking place.

“Since the start of COVID, we’ve made changes at the restaurant level with the safety of our Team Members and guests as our top priority. And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis. In the meantime, we encourage fans to snag the (retiring) menu items over the next few weeks before discovering new favorites.”

Some fans are disappointed about the retired menu items and took to Twitter to express their disapproval.

“If Taco Bell is really taking the potatoes off their menu entirely, 2020 will have actually been the worst year of my life,” one person tweeted.

McDonald’s has also removed items from their menu in the midst of COVID-19, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In addition to no longer offering all day breakfast, they took away salads, fruit parfaits, and bagels. The reason the fast food giant took away some of their less popular menu items was so that they could keep the drive-thru running as effectively as possible.