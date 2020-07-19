Trump Administration Moves To Block Billions For Coronavirus Testing And Tracing, The Washington Post Reports

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly attempting to exclude billions of dollars potentially to be set aside by the Senate for coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

As The Washington Post reports, a new bill created by Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, along with other Senator conservatives, features billions of dollars for mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus. But White House officials are reportedly moving to eliminate funding that would allot billions of dollars to the Centers for Disease Control, the State Department, the National Institutes of Health, and the Pentagon.

The bill would also allocate $25 billion for the states to implement contact tracing and testing, something that many experts say is essential to stop the spread of the disease that continues to kill thousands of people every day in the United States. But some people within the administration appear to want to completely eliminate the funding. They apparently argue that states have already been given money and it hasn’t all been spent, yet.

But the Post reports that in some parts of the country, tests can take up to a week for results to be returned, and many people can’t get tested unless they have a number of symptoms of COVID-19.

Reportedly, the administration wants to use the money to fund projects that aren’t related to the pandemic. One of these includes efforts to build a new office for the FBI, a concept that has been met with intense pushback.

“The administration’s posture has angered some GOP senators, the officials said, and some lawmakers are trying to push back and ensure that the money stays in the bill. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal confidential deliberations, cautioned that the talks were fluid and the numbers were in flux,” the Post noted.

However, Republicans at large haven’t been unified behind the idea of passing another coronavirus relief package, despite McConnell’s and some Republicans’ efforts.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The bill is slated to be revealed this week when it will be negotiated with Democrats before coming up for a vote. If passed, it is expected to be the last coronavirus package before the upcoming November election. Lawmakers are expected to be focused on the issue given the surge in the number of people infected with the virus in many parts of the country.

The president has downplayed the importance of testing, arguing that the more tests that are conducted in the country, the more people who are found to be infected. Beyond that, he has largely moved his messaging in recent days away from talking about COVID-19. As The Inquisitr previously reported, some aides say that Trump is no longer interested in working on addressing the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.