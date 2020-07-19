’90 Day Fiancé’: Kenneth And Armando Are Finally Together Again

Kenneth will finally find his way back into Armando’s arms in an upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, according to a report from E! News.

At the beginning of the season, the two men quickly became fan-favorites as they gave viewers a look into their love story. In an earlier episode, viewers watched as Kenneth began a four-day drive from his home state of Florida to Mexico, where he and Armando will be starting their life together.

The sneak peek clip shows Armando in the couple’s new home preparing for the arrival of his fiancé. While in the kitchen, he begins telling the show’s cameras how excited he is to see Kenneth.

“This day is something I’ve wanted and pictured for so long,” he says. “I have lots of emotions going through me.”

The clip then switches to Kenneth pulling up to the house and knocking on the door. As he enters, he’s greeted by a smiling Armando, who squeals before pulling him in for a hug. The couple spends a few seconds just holding each other before Armando whispers that his dream has now come true. After their emotional first greeting, they did a shared confessional with the cameras.

“Seeing him at the door was what I waited for for a very long time,” Armando says, with tears rolling down his face.

TLC / Discovery Press

Kenneth and Armando met in a gay fathers’ support group. The pair couldn’t deny the chemistry between them and decided to spend some time getting to know each other. Kenneth then made visits to Mexico to see his new beau before making the decision to permanently relocate, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

On the show, the men are just moving in together but off-screen, they’ve already been living together for a while and things seem to be going well. In an interview with E! News, Kenneth said they’re still learning about each other. Both men said that their appreciation for each other has grown significantly since they’ve been sharing a home.

The couple also said they felt it was important to be a part of the TLC series to share their story with the world.

“We both went into this wanting to tell our story. We want to show our love and we want people to see that,” Kenneth said. “I said in one of the teasers, love is a powerful thing. Love can stop wars. We’re hoping that love can melt hearts and love can open minds.”