Eva Longoria, 45, Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Mirror Selfie

Eva rocked a swimsuit that bore her name.

Eva Longoria sent her fans into a frenzy on Saturday when she shared a bikini selfie on her Instagram account. She wrote that she was “just chillin'” in the caption of her post, but her fans seemed to think that she was bringing the heat to her page — the fire emoji was a popular response to her photo.

Eva, 45, revealed that her bathing suit was from the swimwear brand Kymina, and the particular design she was modeling was actually named after her. She also thanked the label’s founder, Jessica Lemarié-Pires, for the swimsuit tribute.

The Desperate Housewives star’s two-piece was solid black, and it was crafted out of textured fabric. Her triangle top had fixed cups and thick adjustable shoulder straps with metallic sliders. The back strap was of a similar width, and it featured the same hardware on the sides. The top’s low neckline allowed her ample cleavage to take center stage in the snapshot, but Eva was also showing off her taut stomach and toned legs.

The actress’ matching bottoms were a classic style from the 2000s with a low waist and high leg. The overall design flattered her figure by highlighting her hourglass silhouette as well as her sculpted physique.

The mother of one completed her beach-ready look with a dark bucket hat with a wide, floppy brim. Her only visible accessory was a delicate gold chain around her neck. Eva’s toenails were painted the same bright yellow hue as her phone. She was holding the device up to snap a selfie in front of a mirror as she posed with one knee popped forward.

The mirror Eva stood in front of reflected a spectacular view. She was posing outdoors on a wooden deck overlooking the ocean and distant hills. There was a long pool behind her, and she had one hand resting on the back of a white outdoor lounge chair. It was part of a trio, and all of the chairs had throw pillows with black-and-white herringbone patterns propped against their back cushions.

Since going live, Eva’s Instagram post has amassed over 181,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

“Way to go Eva! Looking fab,” read one response to her photo.

“Smoking hot lady!!” another fan wrote, adding three fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Still look 20 years old!” a third admirer remarked.

“That physique tho!” read a fourth comment that included three clapping hands emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eva has demonstrated how she stays in such amazing shape by working out in her garage. In an Instagram video, she was shown performing a series of exercises with TRX suspension trainers.