Kate Bock Catches Air In Athletic Bikini, Teaser Photos From Upcoming ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Gorgeous Canadian model Kate Bock thrilled fans with her most recent Instagram post Saturday evening. The internationally-famous blond beauty shared a series from a photo shoot for the upcoming release of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is slated to hit newsstands Tuesday, July 21.

The two images and behind-the-scenes video, in which she posed on the beach, garnered 3,500 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded. She indicated by her geotag that the shoot was in Bali.

According to her model profile on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit website, Kate debuted in the magazine in 2013, and has made has made multiple appearances since. This season, she’ll grace a cover with models Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo, as well as appearing in several individual spreads.

The second image in the post accompanied Kate’s caption. It showed her “nailing” a graceful vertical jump after multiple attempts.

She bent one knee as she lept, extending the other leg straight below, toes pointed. Both slender arms were raised over her head into the sky. The extension of her body made her figure look exceptionally long and lean.

Despite the physical exertion, Kate’s gorgeous face looked calm and serene as she gazed the camera. Golden light spilled across her body, accentuating her smooth tanned skin and honey-colored tresses.

Kate wore a slim black halter with a small Chanel logo in white lettering. The hem ended just below the curves of her bust, revealing the lines of her toned belly beneath.

On her lower half, she wore a white bikini bottom with embellished with a gold zipper. They were cut above her hips on both sides, leaving her pert derriere and long, muscular thighs completely bare. A triangular cutout in the rear exposed the small of her back.

Kate’s 686,000 followers were eager to express their praise and affection for the stunning model with various combinations of heart, flame, and applause emoji. Others left their words of encouragement in the comments section.

“Absolutely perfect! You make it look so effortless!!! True dedication through & through,” raved one fan, adding a 100 percent emoji.

“Exactly how I feel about hitting my 4 iron…everything needs to be perfect,” mused a second person, apparently slightly identifying with Kate’s description of the shoot in the caption.

“Nailed that money shot. Obsessed with this kini! So FIRE!!!” gushed a third fan, clarifying their slang with a pink bikini emoji.

“Is it any wonder why you are on the cover of SI?” queried a fourth impressed follower.