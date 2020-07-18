NeNe Leakes Shares Another Update On Tamar Braxton, Says She’s Getting ‘Proper Help’ Amid Hospitalization

NeNe Leakes shared more about her friend Tamar Braxton’s health status days after she was sent to the hospital for reportedly attempting to commit suicide.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed via Instagram that she spoke to Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso on Friday, July 17. On Thursday, the “All The Way Home” songstress was found “unresponsive” by her beau, which prompted him to call 911. Braxton was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles with Adefeso when Following the news, several celebrities and friends of Braxton’s sent out prayers and well-wishes. Leakes said Braxton was going through a difficult time, but she was positive she would make it through soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leakes spoke more about the topic on Instagram Live on Saturday. She provided her 3.6 million followers why it was important for her to offer some insight into why the alleged ordeal happened. The Bravo star said both she and Braxton have “been dealing with a lot of different issues,” that has caused them to lean on each other recently.

“I was trying to be her support system and she was being my support system,” Leakes revealed. “Tamar is now getting the proper help that she needs. I am going to let her talk to you guys when she’s able to talk to you guys.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

The former Glee actress continued to add on to her comments she made about Braxton being a powerful person who was having a rough time expressing her pain. Like her pal, she said she’s been going through troubling moments she hasn’t been comfortable sharing with the public. Although she credited the Black Lives Matter movement for helping her through the pain, she said she’s still working on processing everything she has endured.

“I have dealt with so much lately,” she said. “If I told you the way I was being treated, in a certain way, you would probably not believe it. Same with Tamar, you would probably not believe it.”

Leakes and Braxton have been friends since they both became reality show stars from RHOA and Braxton Family Values, respectively. Although she didn’t share any details about what led to her friend’s hospitalization, she did say she reached a breaking point due to the disrespect she endured in the past. Through the years, both women have had ongoing feuds with their former friends, as well as a betrayal from their former and current spouses. As many fans of RHOA will know, Leakes and her husband, Gregg faced a rocky point in their marriage when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Braxton also went through relationship problems with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert. The couple divorced in 2017 and she hinted at the time that Herbert was unfaithful in their marriage.