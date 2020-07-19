Nick Jonas Gives Wife, Priyanka Chopra, Lots Of Love On Her Birthday, ‘I Could Stare Into Your Eyes Forever’

Priyanka Chopra got plenty of birthday wishes from her fans.

Priyanka Chopra turned 38 on Saturday, July 18, and husband, Nick Jonas, celebrated by sending her lots of love on social media. The “Jealous” singer took to Instagram on her special day to pen a sweet note to his wife to let her know how he feels about her.

The birthday post seemed to reveal just how much Nick loves his girl. In the caption, he described Priyanka as being “thoughtful, caring, and wonderful.” He also expressed how grateful he was that they found each other. He appeared to pick out the perfect photo to go along with his loving tribute. The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers band indicated in the post how he could stare into his wife’s eyes forever, and that was exactly what he was doing in the snapshot that was shared.

Nick is seen in the picture sitting down with his lady on his lap. The Instagram snap was taken outdoors with the sun’s rays shining down on them. He was staring lovingly into her eyes and she was also looking at her husband adoringly. They seemingly only had eyes for each other as the pic was being snapped. Nick had quite a serious look on his face, while the Quantico star had a big smile on hers.

The Indian actress wore a sleeveless yellow dress that showed off her toned arms. It featured a ribbed neckline and a perfectly pleated skirt. She had diamond-shaped earrings dangling from her ears that were accented with a few tassels attached on the bottom. Her dark brown locks were swept off to one side. Her left arm was leaning on Nick’s shoulder with her hand against the side of her head. Dark red lipstick was added to her full lips to give a little pop of color to her outfit.

The 27-year-old singer wore a red Hawaiian shirt with blue flowers. He had on a pair of tinted sunglasses and had a hint of stubble on his face. Nick’s arm was wrapped around his wife’s waist as he gazed up at her.

The birthday girl received plenty of well wishes for her special day on Nick’s comment section. They especially adored his sweet message as well.

“Awwwwwwwww I was waiting for this all day,” said one fan.

“Omg….this is so beautiful. Love you both sm,” another follower remarked.

“I love this couple,” a third person said.

A few weeks ago, Priyanka shared two snapshots of herself in an “expectation vs. reality” post that her 55 million followers loved. In the first photo, she was in a sexy pose showing plenty of cleavage. The second snap revealed her lying down with a covering over her face in what was deemed the reality pic.