Rob Kardashian Shares A Bikini Photo Of Sister Kendall Jenner As They Enjoy A Beach Day

Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a family day at the beach.

Rob Kardashian turned to Instagram on Saturday, July 18 to share a photo of his younger sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner. Jenner lounged in a bikini as they family soaked up the sun and enjoyed a beach day.

Jenner was dressed in a white bikini with green leaves and flowers. The suit featured a traditional triangular top with thin straps. The bikini accentuated the model’s thin frame and impressive, toned physique. The 24-year-old wore her dark hair pulled back in a pony tail and wore a vintage style pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. She accessorized with small gold earrings and wore a yellow bucket hat that helped cover her face.

Jenner laid back in a plush looking lounge chair outside, her long tan legs curled up underneath her. She held a long stemmed wine glass in one hand and took a sip as she posed for the camera. On the ground next to Jenner was a beach towel, a beach bag and her cell phone. A stone wall and lush greenery could be seen behind her.

This post marks one of the Kardashian’s first posts on social media since returning to the public eye after years of staying primarily away from cameras. The post earned over 35,000 likes shortly after it was posted. Kardashian boasts a total of 1.6 million followers on the platform overall. His many fans took to the comments section to share their excitement for his return to social media. Others remarked upon Jenner’s stunning looks.

“Glad to see you’re doing well Rob, keep it up! We love you Rob!” one fan commented.

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of this man and his comeback.. best daddy of the year award goes to Rob Kardashian! Be proud brother!” another person wrote.

“Go ahead and shine Rob, glad you’re back! I can’t wait to see you on KUWTK!” another person wrote referencing the family’s reality television show Keeping up with the Kardashians, which he has been absent from for years.

It was revealed this past week that Kardashian will finally be making a return to the series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about how much better her brother is doing. She confirmed that he feels ready to return to the reality television series.

“My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go,” she said.