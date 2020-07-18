Abby Rao Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Monokini

American Instagram influencer Abby Rao sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted some eye-catching new snapshots of herself swimsuit-clad on Saturday, July 18. She shared the post with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, and it instantly caught the attention of plenty of her fans.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the two-photo slideshow. Abby took center stage in the series, posing directly in front of the camera, as she switched between a number of sexy angles. She exuded both sultry and unbothered vibes in both of the images as she shared a pout with the camera yet kept her eyes closed.

Her long, platinum blond hair was parted to the right and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most in the series, as the bombshell showed off her body with a stylish and revealing monokini.

Abby’s orange bathing suit featured a green tropical print and a bandeau-styled body. The garment’s body did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s chest, highlighting her busty assets. The swimsuit’s body further revealed a great deal of cleavage. Also on display was her slim core as they monokini was designed with a very large cut-out.

The suit’s bottoms also did not provide much coverage, as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially showed off her curvaceous hips and pert derrière.

She finished the look off with a few accessories that included two necklaces.

Abby revealed that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California for the slideshow, likely on private property.

In the caption, Abby shared a sweet sentiment about a certain someone, stating that they make her “wanna put my phone down.”

The sultry series was met with a great deal of approval and support from fans, garnering more than 91,000 likes in just two hours since going live. Additionally, more than 500 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, beauty, and bathing suit.

“Breathtaking and simply exquisite,” one user wrote.

“So beautiful, I love you,” added a second fan.

“You make me want to look at my phone,” a third admirer joked.

“The perfect woman,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Abby is no stranger to sharing images of her flawless figure on Instagram. Earlier this week, on July 16, she stunned fans after sporting yet another revealing outfit that consisted of a nude bodysuit and showed off her enviable physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has amassed more than 279,000 likes.