Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Black Jumpsuit

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a black jumpsuit that accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection. The ensemble was from online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve, a brand that Ashley has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the company by tagging their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Ashley’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls and covered up some of her upper body. The jumpsuit appeared to be a strapless style with a neckline that had a slight dip, showing off just a hint of cleavage. The garment was crafted from a plain black fabric that clung to her curvy upper body before cinching in at her waist. A black fabric belt with white trim was tied in a bow at her waist, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The bottom portion of the piece had a tighter fit on the hips and thighs before skimming over the rest of her lower body for a casual yet elegant vibe. She added a few accessories to finish off the look as well. A pair of sunglasses were perched atop her head, and she also had in a pair of earrings. Ashley carried a small bag on a chain strap, and the only pop of color in her ensemble came from her footwear, a pair of hot pink shoes that were peeking out from underneath her pants.

Ashley posed outside in front of a car with what looked like a rose gold exterior, and had a big smile on her face as she flaunted her curves for the camera. A wooden fence was visible in the background, as well as lush greenery off in the distance. Though Ashley was standing in the shade, the sun appeared to be shining around her.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 17,900 likes within 22 hours. It also received 161 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg that’s soo pretty!!!” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“You look AMAZING as always sweetheart,” another follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“That jumpsuit is [flame emoji] on you,” a third fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a much more casual outfit from Fashion Nova Curve. She wore skintight booty shorts and a cropped t-shirt with the cast of Friends on the front of it. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head and she posed in bed.