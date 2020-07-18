’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Calls Off Wedding To Michael Ilesanmi

Angela Deem has called off her wedding to Michael Ilesanmi on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and fans believe she’s overreacting because of her jealousy, according to a report from Screen Rant.

After several years of long-distance dating, Angela and Michael finally decided to get married in Nigeria. During a recent episode of the popular reality relationship series, Angela arrived in her fiancé’s home country, where he showed off their new apartment, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Angela approved of her new living space, and Michael took that as an indication that she could be open to relocating permanently. In an attempt to seal the deal, he thought it would be a good idea to introduce her to a few of his expatriated friends. Angela agreed to meet her fiancé’s friends after he told her they would mainly be chatting with his male friend, Dawa. When the couple arrived at the meeting spot, Angela realized there were no men present and immediately stormed off. On the way back to the car, she began berating Michael and accused him of being dishonest.

“There’s not gonna be a marriage,” she yelled. “F*ck you!”

It’s believed that Angela’s insecurities and jealousy were the reason she decided to call off the wedding, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

“Angela is pissed that Michael was talking to female expats? Why would anyone be surprised by that? She’s very jealous,” one fan tweeted.

“Angela is so jealous and insecure,” another tweeted.

TLC / Discovery Press

This isn’t the first time Angela has shown her jealous side on the show. Earlier in the series, the couple got into a huge argument while chatting on the phone. During the conversation, Angela said she heard Michael’s phone ringing with an unfamiliar ringtone. She quickly accused him of being sneaky. Her fears were only compounded by the fact that he had already cheated on her in the past. While discussing the incident, she said she just wanted to make sure he wasn’t taking advantage of the distance between them, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I just want to make sure he doesn’t think that being over there he can sneak,” she said. “And it would be harmless if he was sneaking, but still, I don’t like that. I can get mad, but I can get over the madness quicker if you say, ‘Listen, I’m going there and that’s it. If you get mad, you get mad.'”

Over the years, fans have constantly criticized Angela’s behavior toward her fiancé, but she insisted she’s more “lenient” than most people think.