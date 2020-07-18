Tamera Mowry-Housely Says She’s Feeling ‘Inner Peace’ Days After Announcing Her Exit From ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry-Housely recently gave her supporters an update on how she’s feeling since deciding to leave The Real after seven years.

The Sister, Sister alum posted a snap for her 7.9 million Instagram followers. In the image, which you can see here, the mother-of-two looked stunning as she rocked a small smile for her selfie. Tamera wore a gold silk tank top, which she accessorized with multiple gold chain necklaces and large gold hoops. She also styled her hair in a bun, leaving no hair in front of her face. In the background, Tamera’s fans could see a lamp, a nightstand and a house plant.

“Feeling a deep sense of #strength, #innerpeace and #happiness from the Lord today, and for that, I am grateful,” she captioned the photo. “Wishing everyone a beautiful weekend.”

Following her message, Tamera received more than 90,000 likes. Over 900 users also commented and said how her presence on the daytime series is already missed.

“So beautiful!! You are truly an inspiration to me. So sad to see you go from The Real because you are my favorite, but I know you will be great in everything you do,” one follower said.

“Simply Gorgeous,” another replied.

“Gorgeous!! Have a blessed weekend Tam!” a third supporter shared, followed by a yellow heart emoji.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Tamera announced she was exiting The Real on Monday, July 13. In her statement, the actress reflected on the accolades she received during her time on the show, which included two NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy, per Hollywood Life.

She then continued her announcement by thanking her fellow co-hosts, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton, for being there for her over the last few years. Tamera also said she would continue to support them as she spends more time with her husband, Adam, and their children while pursuing other opportunities in her career.

While Tamera said in her post that she has nothing but love and admiration for her co-hosts, they were reportedly “blindsided” by the exit. She was one of the show’s original hosts when it first premiered in 2013.

Since The Real first aired, hosts Tamar Braxton and Amanda Seales have also left their hosting gigs. Seales made her announcement in June, just two weeks before Tamera announced she was leaving. Seales officially joined the series in January.

Tamera has been using her Instagram page to frequently post positive images after a difficult week. On Friday, July 17, she shared a photo of her daughter, Ariah. In the post, which you can see here, the 5-year-old was dressed up as a mermaid while she posed for the camera in the family’s home.