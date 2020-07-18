Bri Teresi Shows Fit Physique In Revealing Orange Mini Dress

On Saturday, July 18, American model Bri Teresi shared a stunning snap with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old sitting with her legs crossed on a black folding armchair adorned with the word Guess in white writing. According to the post’s tag, the picture was taken at the Guess Inc. World Headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Bri rested her arm on the back of the chair and placed her hand on her thigh. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in an orange mini dress adorned with a floral pattern. The garment featured a ruched neckline, thin straps, and front tie detailing. Bri’s incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs were put on display in the dress, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sultry look simple and accessorized with only a pair of white sandals.

The bombshell’s blond hair had been styled in loose waves and a deep side part.

In the caption, the social media sensation explained that the picture was taken while she was on set for a Guess photoshoot. Bri also tagged the Instagram accounts of makeup artist Grace Balsamo and hairstylist Esther Vasquez, insinuating that they assisted with her glamorous look.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Such a beautiful woman,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eyes, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You are looking beautiful and pretty. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend,” added a different devotee.

“How do you get prettier in every picture?” questioned another admirer.

“[You] look absolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she opted to go topless and used a leather belt to cover her chest. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.