Jasmine Sanders Shares Steamy Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Upcoming ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Jasmine Sanders‘ most recent Instagram post was immediately well-received by her 3.9 million devoted fans on Saturday afternoon. The photo/video combination garnered over 5,000 likes in the first 20 minutes after in was posted.

She has been titillating her 3.9 million devoted followers recently with teaser photos from the anxiously-awaited 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which will be available online and on newsstands next Tuesday, July 21.

According to her “Meet Your Cover Model” interview on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue website, readers were introduced to the gorgeous model in 2019 after she was awarded the coveted “Rookie of the Year” position.

This season, Jasmine will grace two of the covers and pose for multiple other shoots for the 2020 publication.

Her post included a still image and two brief videos. The initial photo appears to be the stunning result of the action happening in the behind-the-scenes recordings that followed.

In the caption, Jasmine credited Yu Tsai, a renowned celebrity photographer who has frequently taken pictures for the acclaimed publication, and mentioned how much she adored working with him.

Her crisp white bikini perfectly accentuated her athletic physique and gorgeous caramel complexion. The top had tiny triangle cups that left most of her pert, smooth breasts exposed. The wide straps wrapped around her chiseled shoulders and incredibly defined torso.

The bottom had a thick waistband that hugged her slender abs just below her navel, with a Brazilian backside that allowed her to reveal most of her incredible derriere, as well as her long, toned thighs.

Jasmine accessorized with several chokers constructed of thick gold links. Several of her tiny tattoos were visible as she moved, notably a vertical line of delicate, indistinguishable text that began outside her right hip and ended at the upper curve of her voluptuous thigh.

Jasmine seemed to have posed effortlessly against the deep earthy tones of a rock face. She had an elegant and relaxed countenance, bending and balancing her body against the porous, mossy surface with a dancer’s grace.

She continued to demonstrate her natural modeling skill in the videos. She moved continuously and almost imperceptibly, striking a slightly different pose every time the shutter clicked. She engaged with the photographer, maintaining an intense, sultry gaze at the camera.

Tsai’s voice was heard encouraging and coaching Jasmine, shouting “Stunning!” over the mechanical whine of a wind machine, which was used to create a breezy look through the model’s golden curls.

“Beautiful, Jasmine!” he continued. “What if you threw your hands back, too? Yeah!”