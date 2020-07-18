85 Infant Children Test Positive For Coronavirus In One Texas County, Area Considered A Hotspot

Eighty-five infants, all under the age of 1-year-old, have tested positive for coronvairus in Nueces County, Texas, all in a single day, CNN reported earlier today.

That specific community has become a new hotspot for the coronavirus after cases increased exponentially in July. Officials have been urging people to take the pandemic seriously and follow all health restrictions and guidelines to limit the spread as much as possible.

Public health director Annette Rodriguez, announced the babies being infected with the coronavirus.

“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease,” Rodriguez implored to her community.

CNN commented that Rodriguez “did not provide additional details” the infants’ conditions.

On social media, many users noted that even though the children were infected, it did not necessarily correlate to them being at serious risk of death. Others wondered why the infants were tested, to begin with unless they were showing symptoms.

“Were these babies sick? Why were they tested?” asked one person.

China Photos / Getty Images

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, Nueces County has had almost 2,500 new cases and 40 deaths in the last week alone. The area has been dubbed as having “the fastest growth” for a seven-day period, beating out all of the other metropolitan counties in Texas.

While Nueces County may be one of the most significant disease hubs in the state right now, places like Hildalgo and Cameron also have their share of cases. Health workers have had to get refrigerated trucks to store bodies due to morgues being filled.

Due to the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus skyrocketing, state representatives Joaquin Castro and Sheila Jackson Lee wrote to Governor Greg Abbot about getting permission granted to issue stay-at-home orders in the hopes they may be able to contain the spread.

“Texas is now not where it should be relating to fighting Covid-19. Therefore, your office should take immediate action to rewind the efforts to reopen the state quickly; which came about by ignoring CDC guidelines. We need to provide local authority to local counties and cities to do what is in the best interest of their communities,” stated the letter.

Earlier today, scientists reported that COVID-19 has mutated into six different strains as coronavirus circulates across the globe. Multiple symptom clusters can predict the severity of the case. The first three strains are considered less severe, while anyone infected with one of the other strains would likely wind up hospitalized.