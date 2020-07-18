Iggy Azalea Was Reportedly Inspired By Kylie Jenner When She Decided To Keep Her Son A Secret From Fans

Iggy Azalea reportedly took notes from Kylie Jenner’s handbook when she chose to keep the identity of her first child under wraps.

The “Fancy” performer surprised the world in June after she shared that she was the proud mother of a baby boy. Since the reveal, she’s been more open about speaking about her son to the world, and recently revealed that his name is Onyx.

Throughout her pregnancy, Azalea didn’t give her supporters the slightest hint she was expecting. Her followers even suspected that she shot some music videos while she was awaiting her child’s birth.

According to Hollywood Life, she wanted to go the same route that Jenner did back when she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Iggy saw how Kylie was able to totally hide her pregnancy and that kind of gave her the inspiration to try to do it too,” the insider said. “She figured if Kylie could pull it off she could too. The crazy thing is that she actually didn’t stay in hiding the way that Kylie did, at least not to the same extreme. But she was just able to throw people off by wearing baggy clothes whenever she did go anywhere.”

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

As Jenner fans know, the entrepreneur withheld her pregnancy until shortly before her baby girl was born. She specifically hid her pregnancy while she was seen in public and on social media. Jenner often wore oversized shirts and robes when she posed for the camera online.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, she later confirmed to her fans that she was expecting via Instagram and YouTube. Jenner said she hid her news from the world because she wanted the time to be special for her and Scott.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Azalea and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, welcomed their son earlier this year. The rapper said she couldn’t find the perfect moment to tell her supporters about the news, but she didn’t want the public to think she was intentionally hiding him.

Although she recently posted a video of Onyx cooing on camera, she hasn’t revealed any photos of him on her Instagram page. Another source said Azalea still needs some time before she can show off her child to the masses.

“She’s a very, very protective mama bear, and the idea of letting the whole world see her baby is just too much for her right now,” the insider said, followed by saying she has “zero obligations” toward her fans when it comes to Onyx.