Olivia Munn Goes Braless While Promoting Face Masks

Olivia Munn shared a hot new boomerang photo to her Instagram timeline Saturday afternoon. The X-Men: Apocolypse actress snapped the new short video on the beach where she wore black framed sunglasses and a cheetah print face mask. She posed just in front of a long row of large rocks with the beach and horizon behind her. Olivia went noticeably braless in a white scoop neck shirt that had cap sleeves and also tied mid-cleavage. The 40-year-old also sported several gold chain necklaces that hung at different lengths around her neck. Her long black hair blew in the wind of the very short clip.

While she didn’t appear to take the photo to be sexy, Olivia’s chest definitely stole the show in the new boomerang. The point of the new post was to promote the use of face masks, something many celebrities have been adamant about on social media. Olivia asked her 2.6 million followers to please wear a mask if they’re going out.

The United States is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases after state economies began opening at the end of May. California and Florida have seen one of the biggest jumps in cases, possibly while Olivia was promoting the face-covering on the beach.

Some commenters couldn’t help themselves, however, and joked that maybe Olivia should be wearing things in addition to a mask.

“Wear a bra,” one user wrote.

Other fans chimed in with kinder sentiments.

“Every time I leave my house. Stay safe and well Olivia!” one fan wrote with a thumbs-up emoji.

“Olivia always knows exactly what she’s doing in her posts,” another posted about the braless photo.

“Ugh just marry me,” a fourth added.

In under an hour, the new post brought in over 40,000 likes and almost one thousand comments. Hundreds of emoji filled up below the new pic as well, ranging from fire symbols to face-mask smilies.

Earlier this month Olivia shared a different, but equally hot, video to her feed celebrating her 40th birthday. The actress sported a multi-colored bikini as she tried to capture a fun pose throwing up a peace sign, but things didn’t go as planned. Olivia tripped in the water she was standing in and ended up stepping on something which caused her foot some serious pain. The happy video soon turned angry as she injured herself on accident. Either way, fans were still happy with the bikini shot and got a good laugh along with it.