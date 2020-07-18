Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Insane Curves In Matching Top And Skirt

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa captured the hearts of plenty of fans around the world on social media after she shared some new photos of herself on Saturday, July 18. She took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 11.9 million followers, and it caught their attention within minutes after going live.

The 23-year-old internet sensation looked relaxed as she was photographed poolside for the slideshow, which consisted of three snapshots. Jailyne took center stage as she switched between a number of sexy poses directly in front of the camera. She further emitted a sultry-yet-unbothered vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens in most of the images.

Jailyne long brunette hair was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight waves.

Still, it was her famous curves that stole the show in the slideshow, as she showcased her curvy figure in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

The outfit consisted of an icy blue top that featured long sleeves and looked to be made out of a lace, sheer material. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on the model, accentuating her chest. The top also featured a cropped design that displayed her slim core.

Jailyne paired the elegant top with a matching maxi skirt that also was very form-fitting on her as it showcased her waist, hips, and bodacious derriere.

Jailyne did not include a geotag in the post, opting to leave her photoshoot location a mystery to fans.

In the caption, she simply shared a greeting with fans in Turkish, according to Google Translator. She followed the sweet sentiment with a blue heart emoji.

The eye-catching slideshow was received with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from her followers, garnering more than 19,000 likes within just 15 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to shower Jailyne with compliments and praise on her physique, good looks, and outfit.

“Cute princess, a beautiful doll,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful, I love you,” added a second fan.

“Natural beauty, love your photos,” a third admired proclaimed.

“You are a goddess,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Jailyne is no stranger to serving daring looks on her social media account, especially this past month. On July 3, she sent fans into a frenzy after rocking a revealing bikini that barely concealed her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 300,000 likes.